Report: Marco Silva does not view Lewis Gibson as part of Everton first-team picture this season

According to The Athletic, Everton manager Marco Silva does not view Lewis Gibson as part of his first-team picture this season, and would like to recruit another centre-back in January.
The Toffees currently have the trio of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as their senior central defenders, but they wanted a fourth in the summer, with moves for Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Marcos Rojo falling through.
While Gibson is highly-rated at Everton and did feature prominently during the pre-season, the fact that he can’t make the League Cup squads speaks volume.
Silva has fielded strong XIs and named his first-team players in the squads in the cup competition thus far and is expected to do so when the F.A Cup starts as Everton are eyeing going far in both.
Gibson, 19, is reportedly being eyed by Bundesliga giants, Newcastle United and Rangers, and with his current deal at Goodison Park running out at the end of the season, what the future holds for him remains to be seen.
The England youth international can also play at left-back, but his versatility hasn’t boosted his first-team chances either and he has had to keep featuring for David Unsworth’s U23 side, with whom he won both the Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup last term.