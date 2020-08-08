Report: Marcel Brands frustrated at Everton’s interest in Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaking out early

According to The Athletic, Everton director of football Marcel Brands is frustrated at the club’s interest in Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaking out early.

He feels this gives leverage to rival suitors of Everton targets and makes agreeing a reasonable price harder.





Arsenal are also strongly interested in the Brazilian defender, while Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have all but wrapped up a deal to bring the Danish defensive midfielder to North London.

Everton shipped 56 league goals last term, and they will need to improve significantly at the back if they want to challenge for a top-six finish next season.

A centre-back remains top of the Toffees’ shopping list, but it remains to be seen if they can beat Arsenal to Gabriel’s signature.

They have been linked with Branislav Ivanovic of recent, with the former Chelsea star said to be keen on reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

However, the 36-year-old doesn’t fit into Everton’s long-term plans, and it doesn’t appear that they will be moving for him.

Barcelona’s Jean Clair Todibo, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Manchester City’s John Stones have also been linked with Everton in recent weeks, but it is unknown if any of them will be signed as Brands will be keen for the club to make their targets this summer confidential.