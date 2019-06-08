Report: Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira set to be handed new four-year deal

According to The Sun, Manchester United manager is considering handing Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira a new four-year deal having been impressed with his performances since his arrival at Old Trafford last December.
The 23-year-old has just a year left on his current deal after United activated a one-year extension clause in March, but the Norwegian boss reckons the Academy Graduate fits into his long-term plans, and a contract renewal is on the cards.
Pereira played in 15 Premier League games last season, featuring in seven other games across the Champions League and F.A Cup.
Despite scoring and assisting just once each, the Belgium-born midfielder established himself as a key first-team player having spent the last two seasons on loan at Granada and Valencia respectively.
The Brazil international has been at United since 2011, impressing and progressing through the youth ranks before making his debut three years down the line.
Pereira emerged as United’s under-21 player of the year at the end of that campaign, making four league appearances the next season before spending the next two in the La Liga.
The midfielder’s only league goal in a Red Devils shirt (versus Southampton) emerged as the club’s Goal of the Season for 2018-19, and the first player in over 100 years to play for Brazil having been born outside of the country will be looking forward to further impressing Solskjaer going forward.