Report: Manchester United may be forced to pay English striker Marcus Rashford £350,000-a-week to get him to sign new deal

According to The Sun, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford wants £350,000-a-week wages and a new four-year deal if he is to remain at Old Trafford.
The 21-year-old has just a year left on his current deal, and is already in talks with the club over a new deal.
Rashford holds all the cards, with La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid already linked with interests in him, and with Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez earning £505,000-per-week, the England international believes he deserves a huge pay rise.
He finished last campaign with 10 goals and six assists in 33 Premier League games, weighing in with three goals in 14 other games.
The United academy graduate has established himself as a first-team regular and is a big part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans next season.
The Red Devils can’t afford to lose one of their best players this summer or for free next summer, and with his best years still ahead of him, Rashford surely deserves an improved contract.