Report: Manchester United make provisional contract offer to Ajax winger David Neres

According to Euro United, Manchester United and a host of top European clubs have made a provisional contract offer to Ajax winger David Neres.
Alongside the Red Devils, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all keen on acquiring the services of the 22-year-old this summer, but the Brazilian forward is yet to make a decision on his future.
It remains unseen if Ajax have been approached over fee negotiations, but the Eredivisie champions are most likely anticipating offers for one of their best players following an impressive campaign.
Neres ended the 2018-19 season with 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions and can help improve United in the final third.
🇧🇷🔴⚪️ #Eredivisie |
David Neres possède des offres de contrats de nombreuses écuries européennes pour cet été. Parmi lesquelles le @PSG_inside, @Atleti, @ManUtd, @ChelseaFC ou encore le @FCBayern. pic.twitter.com/cOrcS9RXGl
— Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 17, 2019
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need top-notch attacking firepower if they are to challenge for silverware next season and going forward, and the Brazilian wideman brings a lot of quality to the table.
The 22-year-old shone on the Champions League stage, and his team were surely left to rue his absence in the 3-2 second-leg loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.
The lack of the elite European competition at Old Trafford next season might make Neres think twice about United’s offer, though, and it will be interesting to see where he chooses to ply his trade next season.