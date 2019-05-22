Report: Manchester United keen on summer move for Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester United are interested in securing the services of Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme this summer.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge squad-rebuilding job to do ahead of 2019/20, and the Norwegian wants to recruit passionate and quality players this summer.
Pedro, who scored 19 goals in 40 games for Fluminense in 2018 is available for £26million and is widely regarded as one of his country’s best youngsters with a huge future.
The 21-year-old had an agreement with Real Madrid last summer having impressed the La Liga giants over the years, but a knee ligament injury, which eventually ruled him out for seven months scuppered a move.
Pedro returned to full fitness last April and will surely be a cheap, yet quality option for United.
He isn’t short of suitors, with Serie A duo Inter Milan and Atalanta also keen on his signature.
After averaging 1.7 goals-per-game in the top-flight last term, the Red Devils need a striker that can deliver on a consistent basis if they are to challenge for silverware and a top-four finish next term, and the highly-rated Brazilian fits the bill.
Pedro earned a call-up to the Brazil national team last August for friendlies against the United States and El Salvador but was not be able to go because of a serious injury, and he would cherish a move to the Premier League in order to prove his worth.
United can help provide him with such a huge chance and opportunity.