Report: Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard set to be handed new £130,000-a-week contract

According to The Sun, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is set to be handed a new contract worth £130,000-a-week despite still having two years to run on his current deal.
The England international has become a key player under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, featuring in 27 Premier League games and eight games across other competitions last season.
Lingard ended 2018-19 with five goals and two assists and is set to play a starring role under the Norwegian boss next season and going forward.
Solskjaer wants to secure the futures of his best players, and while some others haven’t shown the desire to sign an extension, a deal for the 26-year-old appears to be on the cards.
Lingard has been with the Red Devils since he was seven, and is one of the Academy success stories having finally established himself as a first-team player following some loan spells.
United are looking to make major squad changes this summer, and while they will be looking to successfully recruit quality players, getting their key players to sign new deals is as equally important.