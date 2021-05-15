Report: Manchester City keen to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Grealish, once again, has been outstanding this season for Villa. He has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 23 Premier League matches, and has recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

The England international was wanted by both the Manchester clubs last summer, but they weren’t ready to meet Villa’s asking price.

It will be interesting to see whether City would be paying a massive amount for Grealish who is valued by Villa at around £80m.

Football clubs all over the world are struggling with finances due to the pandemic, and City, despite being successful, are no exceptions.

Pep Guardiola is expected to make necessary additions to the squad, but whether City would be willing to pay such a high transfer fee for one player remains to be seen.

The Spaniard is a big fan of Grealish, and he previously claimed that the Villa midfielder is one of the best players in the Premier League.

Grealish is versatile, creative, skilful and a proven leader — he has everything to be a top player at Manchester City.

Having said that, City do have a wealth of attacking talents at their disposal. With Phil Foden emerging as the next big thing in world football, City could easily turn their attention elsewhere.

