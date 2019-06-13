Report: Lyon enter the race for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

According to The Scottish Sun, Ligue 1 giants Lyon have entered the race for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
Marseille and Porto are already weighing up bids for the £12million-rated Hoops star, and the Premiership champions now have another suitor to ward off their man.
Ntcham has become a key player for Celtic ever since his arrival, and Lyon new manager Sylvinho and sporting director Juninho are both fans of his.
They plan to send scouts to run the rule over the 23-year-old at the under-21 European Championships, with France’s campaign kicking off next week Tuesday with a clash against England.
The chance to play back home and catch the eyes of the senior national team selectors could lure Ntcham, and with Lyon ready to cash in on Premier League-linked Tanguy Ndombele, they will be pulling out all stops to secure the services of the Celtic star afterwards.
Manager Neil Lennon won’t be keen to lose his man, though, but a juicy offer might be impossible to turn down for both club and player.