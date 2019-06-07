Report: Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire set to snub Manchester United in favour of Manchester City switch

According to Sportsmail, Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire will likely snub Manchester United in favour of a switch to Manchester City with both clubs keen on his signature this summer.
The Foxes aren’t keen on selling the 26-year-old, but will likely demand a record fee for a defender for him, and teamtalk claims he will be sold if their £85 million asking price is met.
Maguire is widely regarded as one of the best in his position in the Premier League, and the former Hull City defender has since established himself as starter for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.
United need a quality centre-back after a poor campaign, and have already been linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Mathias De Ligt.
However, they have already been priced out of a move for the duo.
The Red Devils has since switched attention to the Leicester star, but they believe the England international wants to join City if they can agree a fee.
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for a replacement for the departed Vincent Kompany, and they are also in need another centre-back with Nicolas Otamendi strongly linked with Atletico Madrid.
A disappointing Champions League campaign despite their unprecedented domestic success will force City to invest in their squad this summer, and it’s understandable why they want Maguire and vice-versa.
However, it remains to be seen if they will be willing to meet Leicester’s reported £85 million valuation. Ditto United.