Report: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers preparing £30 million bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to Daily Record, Leicester City are keen on a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as boss Brendan Rodgers looks to reunite with the Frenchman.
The Hoops are looking to make it nine Scottish Premiership titles in a row and aren’t looking to allow their hitman leave midway through the campaign, but the Foxes are ready to wait till summer and are preparing a bid of around £30million.
Leicester are currently second in English top-flight table and are looking to challenge Liverpool for the title.
They will almost definitely be playing in the Champions League next season, and Rodgers believes having a quality striker like Edouard will come handy in terms of attacking depth.
The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals and assisted 15 others in 31 games for Celtic, and the Hoops parted with £9 million to secure his services on a permanent basis in the summer after a successful loan spell last term.
Edouard is also wanted by the likes of Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and more suitors will definitely come in for his services this month and at the end of the season.
The France youth international will be keen to play in the top-flight and the Champions League, and Celtic won’t hesitate to cash in on him for a fee as huge as £30 million.