Report: Leeds United interested in Manchester United winger Daniel James

Leeds United are interested in signing Daniel James from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

It has been reported that Leeds wanted to sign the winger from Swansea City in January 2019, but the youngster eventually moved to United in the summer of 2019 for £15 million.





If United decide that the 22-year-old is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, then the Whites will swoop in and sign him on a season-long loan deal with a view to make it permanent next summer, according to the report.

Manchester United spell

According to WhoScored, James made 26 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for United last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Wales international winger made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League in 2019-20, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

James has played 45 minutes in the Premier League for United so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Manchester United stay

James has done relatively well at United, and it would make sense for the Red Devils to keep faith in him.

The Welshman is only 22 years of age, and he is still progressing and developing as a player, and the Red Devils should keep him in their first-team squad and allow him to grow.