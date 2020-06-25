Report: Leeds United in advanced talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Jadan Raymond

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign young midfielder Jadan Raymond from Crystal Palace after he rejected a professional contract at the Selhurst Park outfit.

The 16-year-old is also wanted by Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes and has been guaranteed regular training with their first team and an immediate move into their B team.





Raymond wants a clear pathway into first-team football, and Marcelo Bielsa offers that at Elland Road, with seven under-23 players named in his matchday squad that faced Cardiff City last Sunday.

Ian Poveda and Robbie Gotts, both 20, were handed their league debuts in the second-half and the Palace midfielder could be tempted to choose Leeds ahead of Vitoria Guimaraes.

Raymond has been with the Eagles since he was eight, and while there is still a chance that he will sign a deal ahead of June 30, an exit remains very much on the cards.

Leeds have the intention of incorporating him into their senior set-up within the next 18 months, and they can end up paying as high as £1 million in compensation for his signature.

The Whites are favourites to earn Premier League promotion this season having been relegated since 2004, and doing that will come as a added boost as they look to make their academy and youth squad one of the best in the world.