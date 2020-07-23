Report: Leeds United and Celtic competing for Vasilios Barkas

Leeds United are competing with Celtic for the signature of Vasilios Barkas, according to The Daily Record.

Celtic are in talks with AEK Athens over the transfer of goalkeeper Barkas, who is rated at £6.5 million, according to the report.





The Scottish Premiership giants have had an initial bid of £3.5 million rising by another £1 million in add-ons turned down by Greek giants AEK, it has been reported.

The Daily Record has further claimed that Leeds and Montpellier are also monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old Greece international goalkeeper, who will be sold for £5 million despite him being rated at £6.5 million.

Leeds United or Celtic?

Leeds are a massive club in England and will be playing in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship this campaign.

However, Celtic are a giant of Scottish football and will be aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row in 2020-21.

Between Leeds and Celtic, it will not be easy for Barkas to choose, although with the Hoops desperate for a new goalkeeper as they only have Scott Bain, the 26-year-old will get more playing time at Celtic Park in the immediate future.