Report: Gent want more than £23 million for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton striking target Jonathan David

According to HLN, AA Gent are demanding for more than £23 million for the signature of striker Jonathan David after Manchester United and Arsenal have held informal talks with his agent Nick Mavromaras.

Everton are also keeping tabs on the Canadian forward, while Tottenham Hotspur have been linked too.





Liverpool, Ajax, Inter Milan, and FC Porto are also interested in David ahead of the summer transfer window, and that doesn’t come as a surprise following his incredible campaign for the Belgian top-flight outfit.

However, none of the suitors has made any formal offer so far, and Spurs and the Toffees could still have a chance if they act fast.

The 20-year-old scored 18 goals in 27 league games and added five more in 13 games across other competitions for Gent before the campaign ended abruptly.

Tottenham are looking for a back-up for Harry Kane and would prefer a youngster that would succeed the Englishman should he move on.

David fits the bill and can become one of the best finishers in the world under the tutelage of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

He wouldn’t go wrong learning under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park either, and he is perfect for their recruitment strategy.

Everton director of football Marcel Brands wants to sign youngsters with potential instead of spending huge on marquee signings, and the Canadian has what it takes to become their next Romelu Lukaku.