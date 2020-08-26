Report: Fulham keen to sign Aston Villa target Grady Diangana

According to reports from The Sun, Fulham are interested in signing Grady Diangana from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are looking to keep hold of the 22-year-old winger who is valued at around £15m. However, West Ham also need to offload some of their players to raise the funds for new arrivals.





However, Fulham are not the only club looking to secure his signature. The report claims that the newly-promoted Premier League side West Brom are also keen.

Diangana spent the last season on loan at the Hawthorns, where managed to score eight goals for the Baggies as they secured promotion back to the top flight. He picked up seven assists as well.

According to a recent report from Football London, the Hammers won’t entertain any permanent offers for the winger.

Fulham have been heavily linked with a move for Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, and Calum Wilson in recent days, and it seems they’re looking to add Diangana to their ranks.

Challenge from Aston Villa

Apparently, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are interested in signing Diangana as well.

Villa are looking to add pace and goals to their attack, and Diangana would be a fantastic signing for them.

Diangana would be looking to make an impact in the Premier League this season, and it remains to be seen whether he does so at West Ham or at another club.