Report: Everton want Atletico Madrid right-back Santiago Arias

According to Sportsmail’s Dominic King, Everton want to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Santiago Arias this summer as manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bolster his options in the position.

The Toffees currently have Seamus Coleman and the returning Jonjo Kenny as their current right-backs after France international Djibril Sidibe returned to AS Monaco following his loan spell, and bringing in Arias will come handy.





Everton are in discussion with Atletico over a fee, and Director of Football Marcel Brands will be keen to get the deal over the line.

The Dutchman knows the Colombian international from his PSV days, once describing him as “pacy and powerful”, and a reunion could be on the cards.

Everton are pursuing Santiago Arias, Atletico Madrid's right-back. The two clubs are discussing a fee for the 28-year-old Colombia international. Should the move be successful, it would be an important move for Carlo Ancelotti, who is eager to strengthen that position 🔵 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 18, 2020

While Arias is out of favour under Diego Simeone at Atletico, the 28-year-old’s attacking abilities will be put to better use at Goodison Park.

Everton will become better in the final third if they have someone capable of replicating Lucas Digne’s exploits at left-back at the other side of the defence, and the former PSV star could be their answer.

Arias is also defensively solid and could prove to be an inspired addition to the squad as they look to break into the top-six going forward.