Report: Everton renew talks with the representatives of AS Roma winger Cengiz Under over January move

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Everton are in talks with the representatives of AS Roma winger Cengiz Under again over a January move.
Everton have touched base with reps of Cengiz Under to check out his availability.
Roma rate him at €40m but are open to offers
— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 3, 2020
Boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to boost his squad in the coming days, and he could be keen on landing the Turkey international.
Roma rate Under around £34 million, but they are open to negotiations with an exit very much on the cards.
The Toffees aren’t the only team interested in the services of the 21-year-old, though, with Aston Villa also linked as Dean Smith looks to prevent his side from going down.
Injuries and a lack of form have limited the 22-year-old to just 10 appearances across the Serie A and Europa League this term, with only a goal to his name, and a loan move could make sense rather than splashing the cash on him.
Given how much Everton have invested heavily in recent transfer markets, Ancelotti can’t afford to get things wrong in the recruitment department going forward, and a move for Under represents a huge gamble.
Despite his obvious talents and potential, the Turkish winger is inconsistent, and it remains to be seen if the Italian manager can get the best out of him.
The Goodison Park outfit need attacking firepower, and Under’s ability to play on both wings could come very handy for a side struggling to create chances and score goals.