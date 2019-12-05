Report: Everton put the idea of appointing David Moyes on ice five weeks ago due to fan backlash at the prospect and his reluctance to accept a purely interim role

According to The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe and Patrick Boyland, Everton put the idea of appointing David Moyes on ice five weeks ago due to a fan backlash at the prospect and his reluctance to accept a purely interim role.
The Scot is keen to negotiate a deal with the Toffees if Marco Silva is sacked, and Tim Cahill is being considered as his assistant.
Silva is under a lot of pressure more than before following yesterday’s 5-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if he will be in charge when Chelsea visit Goodison Park this weekend.
Everton have lost nine league games this term, winning just four and are in the relegation zone after picking up just 14 points from 15 games.
A couple of names have been linked with the Everton job, with many reports claiming Moyes is favourite.
The 56-year-old managed the Merseyside club between 2002 and 2013, establishing himself as a fan favourite.
However, he hasn’t particularly impressed since leaving, with his times at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland ending on sour notes.
Moyes did guide West Ham United to safety in 2017-18 after taking over when they were in the relegation zone in November, and he could do a similar job at Goodison Park.
However, he wants long-term assurances in order to return to Everton, and it will be interesting to see what decision the board comes up with going forward.