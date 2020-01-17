Report: Everton keen on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland

According to the Daily Record, Everton have watched Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland regularly in recent months, but they face stiff competition for his signature should they look to go after his services.
Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are also interested in the Scottish Championship hitman, while English Championship trio Queen’s Park Rangers, Brentford, Middlesbrough are keen too.
Shankland has scored 25 goals in 26 games for Dundee Utd and Scotland this season, and Everton could do with such a prolific goalscorer.
Dundee aren’t looking to allow their goal-machine leave this month, though, with promotion to the Scottish top-flight on their mind, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side and co. will have to wait till summer to have a chance.
The Scotland international, 24, is one of the hottest properties in his country at the moment, but if he can cut it in the English top-flight remains to be seen.
Everton want to establish themselves in the top-six, and they need quality and consistent finisher to do so.
It is unknown if a striker is top of Ancelotti’s wishlist this month, but he will most likely be going after one at the end of the season, and a move for Shankland could be on the cards if he keeps impressing Toffees’ scouts.