Report: Everton in pole position to land Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo

According to le10sport, Everton are favourites in the race to land Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo before the summer transfer window shuts.

The 20-year-old isn’t in manager Ronald Koeman’s plans at the Camp Nou, and he is available on a season-long loan.





Todibo spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke 04, playing 10 games across all competitions and he could be arriving on Merseyside in the next couple of days.

Everton are ahead of the likes of Napoli in the pursuit of the Frenchman, and landing him will come handy as Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently thin at the back.

Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite are both out injured, with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane the only available centre-back options at Goodison Park.

Todibo remains highly-rated and valued by Barca, and it’s why they aren’t keen on a permanent exit at the moment.

They were reportedly ready to sell him to Everton in a £22 million deal in April, but the La Liga giants insisted on inserting a buyback option in the contract.

The France youth international joined Barcelona from Toulouse in January 2019 and has made just nine appearances for them till date due to the stiff competition available for playing chances at the club.