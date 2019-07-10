Report: Everton have opened talks with Juventus for the loan signing of Moise Kean

According to Foot Mercato, Everton have opened talks with Juventus for the loan signing of Italy international striker Moise Kean this summer.
Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands is good friends with his Juventus counterpart Fabio Paratici, and is hoping the relationship between them can help Everton get a deal over the line.
The Serie A giants aren’t keen on letting go of the 19-year-old permanently and are preparing to hand him a new improved deal.
However, they are open to a temporary exit as long as he can be guaranteed regular playing minutes, and manager Marco Silva can offer him that at Goodison Park.
Kean netted seven goals in 14 appearances for the Old Lady last season, and can be the quality and consistent finisher Everton desperately need as they look to break into the top-seven next season.