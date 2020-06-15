Report: Everton have offered PSG centre-back and Tottenham Hotspur target Thiago Silva a one-year deal with option of another year

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolò Schira, Everton have offered Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva a one-year deal with the option of another year.

#Everton have offered to #ThiagoSilva a contract until 2021 with option for another year. The brazilian central defender wants 2-years contract. Talks ongoing. #transfers #EFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 15, 2020

The Brazil international defender is holding out for a two-year contract, and talks are ongoing between both parties.





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho also wants Silva as he looks to beef his defensive ranks with Jan Vertonghen set to leave, but the veteran could prefer to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

The Toffees boss is said to have gotten in touch with the 35-year-old about a move to Merseyside, and landing such a stalwart will be huge for the side’s top-six ambition.

PSG have already told Silva he will be leaving at the end of the campaign, and a move to the Premier League could appeal to him.

Arsenal are also interested in signing the former AC Milan star, but Spurs and Everton appear to be leading the race.

Silva brings loads of experience and quality to the table, and he has what it takes to improve any side in the Premier League despite his age.

He featured in 30 games across all competitions for PSG this term and is still confident of playing at the top level for two more years.