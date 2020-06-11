Report: Everton competing with Tottenham Hotspur for Kurt Zouma

According to The Express, Everton are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Chelsea central defender Kurt Zouma.

Zouma is valued at £20 million, and Chelsea could be open to selling the France international central defender in the summer transfer window, according to the report.





Tottenham want to sign the 25-year-old central defender on a permanent contract, while Everton prefer a loan deal or a swap with another player, according to the report.

Zouma spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Everton, while Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho worked with the defender at Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur or Everton?

Given that Chelsea and Tottenham are direct rivals for the Champions League places in the Premier League table, one suspects that the Blues may not be willing to sell Zouma to Spurs.

Given that Zouma was on loan at Everton last season, the defender could be tempted to a move to the Toffees.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Merseyside outfit are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table in the coming years.

Zouma – who earns £40,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com, and stands at 6ft 3in – may find the prospect of being part of an ambitious Everton team very appealing.