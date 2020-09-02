Report: D.C. United interested in Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

According to The Athletic, Major League Soccer outfit D.C United are interested in Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and have had discussions with his representatives about an eventual move to MLS.

The Iceland international currently has two years left on his current £100,000-a-week deal at Goodison Park, and he isn’t looking to leave anytime soon.





D.C United won’t be offering Sigurdsson wages close to what he currently earns at Everton, and the 30-year-old seems likely to play out the remainder of his contract.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man hasn’t made too much of an impact since arriving on Merseyside from Swansea for a then club-record £45 million in August 2017, scoring just 19 goals in 100 Premier League games, with two of them coming last season.

Sigurdsson clearly hasn’t done enough to convince Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, and the imminent arrivals of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Allan from Napoli won’t do his playing chances any good going forward.

The Toffees are looking to make key changes to their squad this summer as they prepare to challenge for a top-six finish next term and going forward.

Sigurdsson could soon become surplus to requirements if he struggles in 2020-21, and Everton won’t hesitate to move him on next summer in order to get his hefty wages off their bill.