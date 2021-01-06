Report: Crystal Palace, Everton and Fuham all keen on Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Everton and Fulham are both keen on bringing Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan to the Premier League before the end of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace and Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in recruiting the services of the Turkey international, but suitors must be willing to meet the demands of Fenerbahce to have a chance of landing him midway through the season.





The Super Lig giants want around £18 million for the signature of Tufan, and it will be interesting to see whether Everton or Fulham can pip Palace and co to his signature.

The 25-year-old was close to moving to Selhurst Park in 2018 and was all set to fly to England in order to complete the move.

However, an injury to Bakary Sako on the day Tufan booked for his flight forced the Eagles to change their transfer plans in the last minute.

The Palace board had an emergency meeting and decided to sign a replacement for the striker instead, with Alexander Sorloth joining the club as a result.

The midfielder still dreams of playing in Europe’s top leagues and he could be willing to move to the Premier League if another suitable deal is brought to the table.

Tofan is primarily a holding midfielder but he can also play as a right-back, a right winger and behind a striker.

Everton could look to bolster their squad this month as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to lead them to a top-six finish, and landing the Turkish midfielder could come in handy with the Italian looking for a right-back.

With four goals and two assists in 14 league games this term, Tofan will also be a great signing for a Fulham side struggling in the final third and at the risk of relegation.