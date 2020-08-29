Report: Celtic worried Callum McGregor could leave for Leicester

Celtic are worried that Callum McGregor will leave for Leicester City in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that Leicester are interested in signing McGregor from Celtic this summer.





Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers worked with the 27-year-old Scotland international midfielder when he was in charge of the Hoops.

The Foxes are reportedly ready to make a bid of £20 million for the experienced midfielder, and the Hoops are worried that he could be tempted to make the move to the Premier League, especially as the Glasgow giants were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek.

Celtic stay

McGregor has been on the books of Celtic his entire professional club football career so far.

The Scotland international is a serial winner, and it is hard to see him leave the Hoops this summer.

True, the 27-year-old could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, but the Glasgow giants are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season, and McGregor will be determined to make that happen and make himself a legend among the Celtic Park faithful.

Moreover, Leicester will not play in the Champions League next season.