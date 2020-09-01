Report: Celtic want Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

According to Sports World Ghana, Celtic have contacted Newcastle United about the availability of attacking midfielder Christian Atsu this summer.

The Ghana international has just a year left on his current deal at St. James’ Park, and is expected to be sold before he becomes a free agent.





Celtic manager Neil Lennon thought Atsu was close to joining the Hoops on loan last January, but the 28-year-old rejected the move in the last minute of the window, choosing to remain at SJP and fight for playing chances.

He played 19 times across all competitions last term but he is way down the pecking order in the selection of head coach Steve Bruce.

Atsu currently earns £30,000 at Newcastle and Celtic shouldn’t have a problem meeting his demands.

A loan move with an option to make permanent could work for the Hoops, and the former Chelsea man can help provide quality cover for James Forrest and the other wingers.

Lennon’s side will be playing a lot of games this season and could do with another experienced player in the attacking third as they look to seal a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title and go far in the Europa League.