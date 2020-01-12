Report: Celtic target Andraz Sporar on the verge of joining Sporting Lisbon

According to reports from Record (h/t The Daily Record), Andraz Sporar is on the verge of joining Sporting Lisbon. He is on the verge of sealing a £5 million move to the Portuguese club, and the deal is likely to be completed in the next 24 hours.
The news will come as a massive blow for Celtic, as the Slovenian international has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead. The Bhoys reportedly held initial discussions with the Slovenia striker and his representatives in December, but the 25-year-old has set his heart on joining Sporting Lisbon instead.
Sporar’s arrival at Lisbon could pave the way for Bruno Fernandes to join Manchester United in the coming weeks. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing a mega bid to sign the attacking midfielder who has been in tremendous form this season.
Celtic are looking to bolster their forward line this month, and has been linked with a host of players. However, they are now set to miss out on Sporar. If the reports are to be believed, the Bhoys are looking to sign Patryk Klimala who has agreed a £3.5 million move to Celtic Park.