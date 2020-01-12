Report: Patryk Klimala set for Celtic medical

According to reports in Poland (h/t The Daily Record), Celtic are all set to land Patryk Klimala in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old forward was being chased by a number of clubs, but it seems the Bhoys have won the race for his signature.
The report claims that Klimala has ‘agreed a £3.5m move’ to the Scottish Champions. He will undergo a medical on Monday before being unveiled as Celtic’s first winter signing.
Patryk Klimala will undergo medical tests tomorrow in Celtic Glasgow. Scots will pay EUR 4 million (transfer fee). https://t.co/p4hcxVuQxo
— celticbible (@celticbible) January 12, 2020
The Hoops have been looking to bolster their forward department this month to help share the load alongside Odsonne Edouard.
Klimala has scored seven goals this season, and would be a decent back-up option behind Edouard.
It remains to be seen how Celtic’s transfer window shapes up given Edouard has been targeted by a host of clubs in the Premier League.
The French striker is the main goalscorer at Parkhead, and Celtic boss Neil Lennon has already made it clear that the 21-year-old will not be sold this month.
However, Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing him with the Foxes planning to make a bid in the region of £30 million for the striker.