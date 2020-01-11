Report: Celtic eye move for Yonatan Cohen

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in signing Yonatan Cohen from Israeli top-flight club Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Neil Lennon is looking to bolster the Celtic squad this month, with bolstering the attacking department being one of his top priorities.
He is keen to boost his attacking options as he looks to take some of the strain off Odsonne Edouard who is also attracting interest from several Premier League clubs including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.
The report claims that Celtic’s head of recruitment Nick Hammond has watched him in action recently, and the Hoops are impressed with his performance.
The 23-year-old attacker has now emerged as a top target for Celtic, and it remains to be seen whether the Bhoys would make a move for him this month.
Cohen is valued around £2.5million and certainly Celtic can easily match that amount. In fact, the Israel club will find it hard to keep hold of the player if Celtic come up with a tempting bid.
He has been in terrific form this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.