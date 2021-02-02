Report: Carlo Ancelotti was deciding factor as Josh King chose Everton ahead of Fulham

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, manager Carlo Ancelotti was the deciding factor in Josh King’s decision to choose a move to Everton ahead of Fulham.

Bournemouth accepted bids from the two Premier League clubs ahead of yesterday’s 11 pm transfer deadline, and it was up to the Norwegian international to choose.





Ancelotti personally convinced King that he is a firm part of Everton’s plans going forward, and that was enough to do the trick.

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun left Goodison Park to join Besiktas on loan earlier on Monday, and the Toffees were keen to bring in a replacement in order to bolster their attack.

Sportslens View

Ancelotti is eyeing a top-six finish, and his side would need to score more goals and improve significantly in the final third to boost their chances of playing in Europe next season.

King knows the Premier League well having bagged 48 goals and 14 assists in 161 appearances over five seasons for Bournemouth, hitting double digits in two seasons.

With just three FA Cup goals and two assists to his name in 14 appearances this season, the 29-year-old is not particularly firing on all cylinders at the moment.

However, he could regain his form under Ancelotti’s guidance and a different system, and his pace and ability to play across the front-line would come in handy.

With Richarlison struggling to impress, King’s arrival could help get the best out of the Brazilian given the quality competition that he brings.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also be looking over his shoulders right now with the former Bournemouth star definitely planning on giving him a run for his money, and that is exactly what Everton need right now as they look to establish themselves as a top side.