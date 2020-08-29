Report: Brighton join Aston Villa and Leeds United in the race for Brentford left-back Rico Henry

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion have joined Aston Villa and Leeds United in the race for Brentford left-back Rico Henry.

The 23-year-old was in excellent form for the West London side last term, weighing in with three assists in 49 Championship appearances (including the playoffs) on his team’s way to the finals at Wembley.





Henry definitely has what it takes to succeed in the English top-flight, and that is why Leeds and Villa have been looking to seal a move for him.

However, this is yet to happen, and it has given Brighton a chance of pipping both of them to his signature.

Villa boss Dean Smith managed Henry during his time at Griffin Park and he is keen on a reunion.

He once dubbed the full-back ‘excellent’ and compared him to a young Ashley Cole during their days together at Walsall, and it’s not surprising that he has also caught the attention of Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa and Brighton’s Graham Potter.

With the 2020-21 Premier League campaign just two weeks away from kicking off, the trio want their respective squads fully prepared before action starts, and getting in Henry in time for the remainder of the short pre-season is definitely key.

Brentford will be keen to do business for the right price, and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle for his signature.