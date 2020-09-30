Report: Boost for Celtic as Leeds ready to offload Barry Douglas

Leeds United are looking to offload Barry Douglas in the summer transfer window, and the news would come as a boost for Scottish champions Celtic.

According to reports from Leeds Live, Leeds are preparing to offload Douglas before transfer deadline day. He is the only senior player who is expected to leave the club this summer.





If indeed Leeds are looking to sell Douglas, it will come as a hammer blow to the Scottish defender who failed to play in the Premier League despite winning promotion with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And now, after winning promotion with Leeds, he could be offloaded this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side ready to listen to offers for the left-back now.

Celtic are reportedly keen on signing him, and the news would come as a massive boost for the Bhoys.

The report claims that Leeds are not pushing him out of the club. Bielsa sees him as a leader in the dressing room, and the Argentine is happy to keep him as a part of the squad.

However, the Yorkshire club could accept a sizeable bid for the 31-year-old defender.

Following their return to the Premier League after 16 years, the Whites have made a solid start to the season, winning two of their opening three games.