Celtic linked with a move for Barry Douglas

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing the Leeds United defender Barry Douglas this summer.

According to Celtic legend Frank McAvennie, the Scottish champions are keen on signing the 31-year-old before the transfer window closes.





McAvennie said to Football Insider: “I’ve been told by sources about the boy at Leeds, Barry Douglas. Maybe something is happening with that in the background, I do not know. I do not know what the situation is but I have heard that he is a really good player.”

Douglas is in the final nine months of his contract and Leeds could look to cash in on him this summer. He’s not at the club and therefore the chance to join Celtic could be tempting for him.

The Hoops need to bring in a quality left-back and the 31-year-old should prove to be a useful option for them. He could replace Boli in the first-team squad this season.

The Belgian recently joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan and Douglas could prove to be an upgrade on him.

The Leeds United defender has the quality and the experience to adapt to the Scottish Premiership and make an immediate impact for Celtic. He could be the ideal short term addition for Neil Lennon’s side.

Celtic need to add some depth and experience to their back four and a similar signing in Shane Duffy has proven to be a success so far.