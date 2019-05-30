Report: Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to turn down any further advances from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur made as many as three bids of up to £25m to sign Jack Grealish during the January transfer window, but Villa managed to keep hold of their star player.
He has been repeatedly linked with a move to Spurs post-January, and it has been reported many times that the north London club would be looking to sign him in the summer transfer window.
However, Spurs will have to look for options elsewhere, as latest reports from Sky Sports claim that Grealish will turn down any further advances from Tottenham this summer.
Villa have secured promotion to the Premier League next season, and Grealish, a lifelong Villa fan who joined the club aged six, wants to stay at Villa Park.
The report claims that he has said he wants to be a focal point of their return to the Premier League.
Grealish signed a new five-year deal to stay at Villa Park last September. The news will come as a huge boost for the Villa fans, and they can now look forward to an excellent summer transfer window.