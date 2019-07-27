Report: Arsenal are in advanced talks with Lille for Nicolas Pépé and have tabled new bid

According to Sky Sports’ Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now favourites in the race to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pépé as they are in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 outfit having tabled a new bid.
Arsenal are in advanced talks with Lille for Nicolas Pépé! Napoli are also working for him, but Arsenal now are leading the race and just made a new bid to Lille and also to the player ⚪️🔴 #transfers #AFC #Arsenal
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2019
Napoli, Inter Milan, Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international, but the Gunners appear to be in the driving seat having also tabled a new bid for the star forward.
The Toffees have enquired about Pepe as they want to try and make a top-level forward addition in this window, and are willing to part with £72 million for his services.
Everton owner and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri wants to spend big this summer having done so in the last two, and while he reckons the Lille star can help boost their top-six dreams, Arsenal appear to have stolen a march on the Goodison Park outfit and other rivals.
While it’s a potential blow to the Toffees, it’s a potential huge boost for Unai Emery’s men as far as challenging for a top-four finish and silverware goes next season.
Pepe ended last season with 22 league goals and 11 assists, and it has come as no surprise that the biggest teams on the planet are craving to add him to their attacks.
Snapping him up will be a massive statement of intent for Arsenal, and beating the likes of Liverpool, Napoli and Everton to his signature will make it sweeter.
The final decision rests on Pepe, who is set to return to Lille next week after getting an extended break due to his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, and it will be interesting to see which club he eventually opts for.