Rangers submit bid for Moussa Konate

Rangers want to sign the Senegalese striker Moussa Konate before the transfer window closes.
According to L’Equipe, the Scottish giants have submitted a bid for the player.
The report claims that Rangers’ offer is slightly lower than €10m.
Konate has done well for Amiens and he could prove to be a solid addition to Steven Gerrard’s side.
The 26-year-old has scored 20 goals in 62 Ligue 1 matches with Amiens.
Currently, Rangers are reliant on Morelos and Defoe for goals. A quality third striker would give them that extra edge and depth in attack.
Rangers will be hoping to challenge Celtic for the title this season and players like Konate would certainly help them do that.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can pull this off before the window shuts.
Gerrard has been eyeing attacking reinforcements for a while now and the move for Konate isn’t surprising at all.
He tried to bring in Ryan Kent from Liverpool first but Rangers couldn’t afford Liverpool’s asking price. Although Kent is not a striker like Konate, he would have improved Rangers’ attack.
The window closes in just over a week and Rangers will have to move quickly if they want to get the player signed.