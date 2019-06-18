Blog Teams Rangers Rangers handed massive boost as Peterborough officially pull out of George Edmundson’s race

18 June, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Rangers have been handed a massive transfer boost after English League One outfit Peterborough United pulled out of the race to sign one of manager Steven Gerrard’s targets George Edmundson.

The Oldham Athletic centre-back is wanted at Ibrox and the Light Blues have had two of their bids – including one totally £500,000 plus add-ons – knocked back.

Rangers are preparing to table another – a third and final bid – and have been handed an advantage after Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony announced in a Twitter rant his side were no longer interested in signing Edmundson.

It was reported that one of Edmundson’s suitors Portsmouth have had a £600,000 bid accepted by Oldham, making it appear like Rangers had missed out on their man.

However, the Light Blues are still firmly in the race for the 21-year-old, and it’s believed that their new improved bid should see them match Lactic’s £600,000 asking price.

Edmundson is keen on getting the chance to work with Gerrard and is carefully weighing his options before coming to a decision.

