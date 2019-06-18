Rangers handed massive boost as Peterborough officially pull out of George Edmundson’s race

Rangers have been handed a massive transfer boost after English League One outfit Peterborough United pulled out of the race to sign one of manager Steven Gerrard’s targets George Edmundson.
The Oldham Athletic centre-back is wanted at Ibrox and the Light Blues have had two of their bids – including one totally £500,000 plus add-ons – knocked back.
Rangers are preparing to table another – a third and final bid – and have been handed an advantage after Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony announced in a Twitter rant his side were no longer interested in signing Edmundson.
So regarding everything out there about CB from L2 club we’ve been constantly linked with – as follows, our club agreed in writing with them a fee for player & were given permission to speak to player/agent over 8 days ago. Player was on holiday but plan was for player to come –
— Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 17, 2019
It was reported that one of Edmundson’s suitors Portsmouth have had a £600,000 bid accepted by Oldham, making it appear like Rangers had missed out on their man.
However, the Light Blues are still firmly in the race for the 21-year-old, and it’s believed that their new improved bid should see them match Lactic’s £600,000 asking price.
Edmundson is keen on getting the chance to work with Gerrard and is carefully weighing his options before coming to a decision.