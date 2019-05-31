Rangers fans urge the club to sign Andy Carroll

West Ham have recently released Andy Carroll after another disappointing season.
It will be interesting to see how the former England international resurrects his career now.
Carroll’s career has been plagued with injuries but he is still a very useful player in the right team.
Although it would be surprising to see him in the Premier League next season, he could certainly make a difference in the Championship or the Scottish League.
A move to Rangers could be ideal for the target man. If he can stay fit, he could be the man to take Steven Gerrard’s side to glory next season.
On his day, Carroll has shown that he is unplayable. Steven Gerrard could do with an intimidating presence up front.
Rangers ace Morelos has been linked with a move away from Ibrox and if he leaves, Carroll could prove to be a good short term addition.
Furthermore, the 6ft 3ins striker will be a free agent and the signing would allow Gerrard to invest his funds in the other areas of the squad.
Rangers must do everything in their power to bring him in.
Some of the Rangers fans seem quite excited about the prospect of Carroll playing for them and they have urged the club to sign him this summer.
Here are some of the reactions.
I think he’d be decent for us but he’s so injury prone he’d barely be fit to play
— Santinopellow (@Santinopellow1) May 29, 2019
Andy Carroll has officially left West Ham United and is heavily linked with a move to Rangers. Imagine scenes like this at Ibrox😍 #WATP #rangersfc #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/NSrU84hf1X
— riderof385s (@riderof385s) May 29, 2019
Get him up to rangers 👍🏻
— Mike Cotton (@mikecotton1981) May 29, 2019
aye could do a job…
— Nathan Dorrian (@Dorrian20) May 29, 2019
Rangers bound 🔴⚪🔵
— 🇬🇧👈 (@mr_rik1974) May 29, 2019