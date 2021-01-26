Rangers fans react as Scott Wright pens pre-contract agreement

Glasgow Rangers confirmed yesterday that Scott Wright has penned a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox outfit.

Gers’ boss Steven Gerrard claimed earlier this month that a pre-contract agreement with the player was very close. He also said that it would be great if the club could sign the 23-year-old attacker.





Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes also confirmed that discussions had taken place after Rangers’ win over them recently.

On Monday, the Ibrox outfit announced on their official website that Wright had agreed a pre-contract deal with them.

He will join the Gers once his Aberdeen contract expires this summer, but many Rangers fans feel that the club should try to sign him this month instead.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Rangers fans:

Get him in now. Worked with Defoe, Davis and Kamala. Give him tome to bed in. Can’t wait to see what he can do in the 🔴⚪️🔵 — James Wilkie (@Wilkie1976James) January 25, 2021

Good pre contract signing.👏🏻Welcom to the party scott. 🇬🇧 — david mann (@daviemann1234) January 25, 2021

Get him and Lundstram in this window please. Thank you. — John Coats (@jaket1872) January 25, 2021

Great signing, pacy tricky winger. Hopefully get him in this month & get a few out. — Bear from the North #DefundTheBBC (@Northernger) January 25, 2021

Great wee player, with a lot of potential. Hope he dosent end up another bench warmer. — Vinny Keenan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@vkgscotland1) January 25, 2021

Outstanding 👏🏼 thanks Aberdeen…we’ll take it from here — Jemo (@w_jameson54) January 25, 2021

Sportslens View

Wright will be a good addition for Rangers.

He is a versatile winger who will add depth and quality to the side. He can play across the front three or in a deeper midfield role.

His arrival at the club could see the likes of George Edmundson, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart being offloaded.

Rangers are leading the SPL table by 23 points from Celtic, although the Bhoys have three games in hand. Even if they win those three games, Celtic would still be 14 points behind the Gers.