Rangers fans react as Jordan Jones joins Sunderland

By
John Blake
-
Jordan Jones

Glasgow Rangers confirmed yesterday that Jordan Jones has left the Ibrox club to join Sunderland AFC on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old winger has become the second loan signing of the month for the Black Cats. Sunderland manager Lee Johnson spoke highly of him after the deal was confirmed.


Many Rangers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news was confirmed by the Gers. There are some fans who feel that he should be offloaded permanently, while there are others who think the player has wasted his talent at Ibrox.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Rangers fans:

Sportslens View 

Jones doesn’t appear to be a part of Steve Gerrard’s first-team plans and his future at the Ibrox club looks as good as over.

He has not made a single appearance since breaking COVID-19 protocols back in November. Jones showed a lot of promise when he joined the SPFL leaders 18 months ago but has only managed 18 appearances.

Jones represents a smart signing for Sunderland. He has joined on loan, for the next six months, and there’s hardly a risk involved in the deal.

Most importantly, he is a creative winger who has got bags on talent. He has got the undoubted ability and he is approaching the prime of his career.

He needs a regular game time, and if he can control his attitude, this is a good opportunity to get his career back on track after a few troubled months.