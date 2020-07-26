Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur will look to secure a victory against Crystal Palace today in order to boost their chances of playing in Europe next term, and they will also need other results to go in their favour.

Chelsea have to beat sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers for Spurs to pip Nuno Espirito Santo’s team to what could be the last Europa League spot if Arsenal win the F.A Cup, and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to name a strong starting line-up in order to do his own part.





While Jan Vertonghen could make his last appearance for Tottenham today, the Belgium international will most likely come off the bench, with Eric Dier likely to return to the defence following a four-match ban.

That would see Toby Alderweireld make way for the England international, with Davinson Sanchez expected to keep his place.

That could be Mourinho’s only change to a lineup that picked up crucial wins against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City, with the returning Dele Alli likely to settle for a place on the bench.

Tanguy Ndombele could miss out on the matchday squad due to a hamstring strain, and it remains to be seen if Michel Vorm will be making any cameo appearance ahead of his second Tottenham exit.

Predicted Tottenham XI:

Hugo Lloris;

Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies;

Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura;

Harry Kane, Heung-min Son