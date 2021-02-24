Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Royal Antwerp

Rangers take on Royal Antwerp in the Europa League tomorrow and they will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the competition.

The Scottish outfit secured a 4-3 first-leg win over the Belgian side away from home and they are firm favourites to go through.





Not only do they have the all-important lead in the tie, but they also have four away goals.

Steven Gerrard’s side head into this game on the back of four wins in their last five matches in all competitions and are full of confidence.

The Ibrox outfit have managed to step up in European games consistently this season and there is no reason why they cannot do the same once again.

Meanwhile, Antwerp have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions and they will need a minor miracle to turn this tie around.

Rangers have been quite impressive at the back this season, despite conceding three times in the first leg. The hosts will look to shut down the opposition attack at home.

The home side will be without Kemar Roofe due to an injury issue. The likes of Nikola Katic, James Tavenier and Ryan Jack are also expected to miss out.

🎙️ SG: Nothing has changed on Roofe and Tavernier, we will work closely with our medical team to get them back as soon as possible. Jack is more positive, not any muscle damage but he is likely to be a couple of weeks but nothing long-term. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 24, 2021

32-year-old Scott Arfield could come into the starting line-up in place of Jack. That is the only change expected to the side that beat Dundee United last time out.

Predicted Rangers starting line-up: McGregor, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Arfield, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent.