Predicted Leicester City XI vs Slavia Prague

Leicester City make the trip to the Sinobo Stadium for Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 first-leg tie against Slavia Prague.

The Foxes are unbeaten in the last four games across all competitions and recently registered a stunning 3-1 comeback win over Liverpool in the Premier League.





They will be without as many as seven players for the midweek European tie but are still favourites to come on top against Slavia, who are top of the Czech First League.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Kasper Schmeichel is set to start in goal against Slavia. He will also take up the leadership duties with Wesley Morgan out injured at the moment.

In the backline, there will be one guaranteed change with Ricardo Pereira unlikely to travel with the team to the Czech Republic.

The Portuguese has just returned from a long-term injury and Rodgers has decided to remain cautious by resting him for the game.

Christian Fuchs is likely to replace him in the left-back position.

In midfield, Wilfried Ndidi and Youri Tielemans should get the nod over Hamza Choudhury once again.

Further forward, Cengiz Under could be handed a rare start on the right wing ahead of Mark Albrighton and Ayoze Perez, who is out with a knee injury.

The rest of the team should remain the same from last weekend. James Maddison is expected to feature in the number 10 spot.

Harvey Barnes is another automatic choice on the left wing while Jamie Vardy should lead the line ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Predicted Leicester City Line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Ndidi, Tielemans; Under, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com