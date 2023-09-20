Six-time European champions Liverpool failed to seal a top-four finish in the English Premier League season, ending the campaign four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side will compete in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the competition’s final in the 2015-16 season. Read on to learn all about their upcoming 2023-24 UEFA Europa League opener against Austrian side LASK.

LASK vs. Liverpool: Date, Time, & Venue

Austrian Bundesliga side Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub aka LASK will welcome Liverpool to the Raiffeisen Arena for their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on Thursday night, September 21. The match will kick off at 8:45 PM local time (12:45 PM ET | 9:45 AM PT).

LASK vs. Liverpool: Where To Watch In The U.S.

Liverpool fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+. If you do not have access to Paramount+, you can catch the game on TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW, fuboTV, and ViX.

LASK vs. Liverpool: Current Form & Head-To-Head

LASK have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. Playing seven games in the Austrian top flight so far, LASK have claimed 14 points. They have won four times, drawn twice, and lost one game thus far. LASK currently find themselves in third place in the Bundesliga rankings, sitting behind heavyweights RB Salzburg and Sturm Gruz.

Liverpool, too, have hit the ground running in the English Premier League. Following a disappointing campaign last term, Klopp and Co. are determined to put on a show. And so far, they have done an excellent job. The Merseyside outfit have played five matches in the premier division of English football, securing four wins and playing out a draw. With 13 points, they sit in third place in the rankings, behind league leaders Manchester City and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

LASK and Liverpool have never faced each other, which makes this contest all the more interesting.

LASK vs. Liverpool: Prediction

Both teams are coming into the contest in good form. While LASK have the home advantage, the Reds, of course, have a much superior squad and the experience of performing in big matches. Klopp is expected to rest many of his players in the UEFA Europa League opener, but even then, LASK might not be able to hurt the European giants. An unlikely goal from LASK in the first half could make things interesting, but we do not see Liverpool dropping any points in their UEFA Europa League opener. We predict a 4-0 victory for the Anfield outfit on Wednesday night.