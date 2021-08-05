Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Jablonec

Celtic take on Jablonec in the Europa League qualifier later today and the Hoops will be hoping to pick up a first-leg advantage away from home.

The Scottish giants crashed out of the Champions League earlier this summer after a defeat against Midtjylland.

The fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players tonight and it remains to be seen whether Celtic can step up and deliver.

The Hoops are coming into this game on the back of some mediocre performances and they have lost four of their last five matches.

The last two defeats have come against Midtjylland in the Champions league and Hearts in the opening game of the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Jablonec are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Boleslav.

Both teams have the ability to pick up a positive result here and they will fancy their chances against each other tonight.

Celtic will be without the services of Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jablonec have a fully fit squad for today’s clash.

Jablonec Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Hanus; Jan Krob, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Stepanek; Vojtech Kubista, Jakub Povazanec; Milos Kratochvil, Tomas Malinsky, Dominik Plestil; Martin Dolezal

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard

Ange Postecoglous is likely to make two changes to the side that was defeat by Hearts. 21-year-old defender Welsh and Christie should start in place of Nir Bitton and James Forrest.