Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Aberdeen

Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership later today and they will be hoping to build on their recent run of form.

The reigning champions have won five of their last six matches and they will be hoping to add another three points to that.





The Hoops have an impressive head to head record against Aberdeen at home and they have managed to win 23 of their last 26 meetings against them at Parkhead.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run in the League and they will be massive underdogs here.

The visitors will be hoping to pick up an upset here. Given the fact that Celtic have been quite inconsistent this season, the visitors might just fancy their chances.

James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are the only injury worries for Celtic tonight.

21-year-old defender Stephen Welsh is expected to come back into the starting line-up after missing the victory against St Johnstone with an injury. Shane Duffy should drop down to the bench after his mediocre performance in the last game.

Neil Lennon is unlikely to make any more changes to the side that beat St Johnstone in the last game.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Turnbull, Edouard