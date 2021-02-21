Predicted Arsenal starting line-up vs Manchester City

Arsenal are scheduled to host leaders Manchester City in the Premier League this evening.

The Gunners recently ended a three-match winless streak in the league with a comfortable 4-2 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.





However, they were disappointing in their Europa League round of 32 first-leg tie against Benfica on Thursday where they played out a 1-1 draw.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged his maiden Premier League hat-trick against Leeds, but he was poor against Benfica where he squandered few clear-cut scoring chances.

The north London side need to produce a much better showing against the Cityzens, who are in excellent form with a 17-match winning run in all competitions.

The Gunners have failed to pick up a single point in the previous seven league meetings against Pep Guardiola’s side and they have a difficult challenge on their hands.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Bernd Leno is a definite starter in goal but there may be a couple of changes in the backline in front of him.

Rob Holding has been an unused substitute in recent games and he could come in to replace Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence.

Kieran Tierney is back fit after his four-week absence because of a lower leg injury. He will replace Cedric Soares at left-back.

In the midfield, it could be the same combination of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka.

Ceballos had an impressive outing in midweek with two tackles, three interceptions and delivered all of his long balls.

He is likely to keep his spot ahead of Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

Partey has just returned to training following a hamstring injury and he may not be risked from the starting line-up.

Further forward, Alexandre Lacazette may get the nod to lead the line after sitting out the last two games for the Gunners.

In that case, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may return to the left side of the attack. Bukayo Saka is almost a certainty on the opposite flank.

In the number 10 role, we fancy Martin Odegaard to get the nod over Emile Smith Rowe after a positive display at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Norwegian produced two key passes and was unfortunate to not register an assist. He also made more tackles than any other Gunners player.

Predicted Arsenal Line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos; Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

