Mikel Arteta raves about Ilkay Gundogan ahead of Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against the Cityzens.

Gundogan has been in exceptional form over the past few months and he has registered 11 goals in his previous 12 games in the top-flight.





His form recently saw him named as the Premier League Player of the Month for January.

He should be the favourite for the award this month as well after scoring braces against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta worked with the German closely when he was the assistant manager at the Cityzens and he has raved about him ahead of Sunday’s game.

He told Football.London: “Well I think now he’s playing a higher role in the team.”

“He’s always had the ability to arrive in the box and has great timing and great qualities to finish the actions.

“Before he played a deeper role and he had the license to do that. He’s a tremendous player and he’s doing really, really well this season.”

Sportslens view:

Gundogan is currently experiencing the best scoring return of his career with 13 goals. Prior to this, he has not found the net more than six times in any season.

He has been offered the freedom to join his teammates in the attack and has timed his runs in the box and found himself in the perfect place to convert chances into goals.

He suffered a minor setback with a groin injury against Spurs and that subsequently saw him miss the midweek league trip to Goodison Park to face Everton.

He is likely to return for the Gunners clash tomorrow. Gundogan could feature in a more central role, suppose Kevin De Bruyne is picked in the starting line-up.

The Belgian has just recovered from a hamstring injury but manager Guardiola may offer him at least an hour on Sunday in preparation for the Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com